The 33rd separate assault regiment of the Ground Forces officially confirmed that it conducted new successful operations within the Zaporizhzhia region. These included the clearing of the villages of Kosivtsevo and Prydorozhnye.

Ukrainian soldiers spoke about the situation in Zaporizhia

According to the latest data, the 33rd separate assault regiment of the Ground Forces is conducting search-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a designated direction.

As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtsevo, Zaporizhia region, was cleared of Russian occupiers, the official statement says. Share

As of the morning of February 11, the specified settlement is under full control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the counter-sabotage operation of Ukrainian soldiers is still ongoing.

Not long ago, Russian invaders announced the occupation of the village of Prydorognoye, Zaporizhzhia region.