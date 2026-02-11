The 33rd separate assault regiment of the Ground Forces officially confirmed that it conducted new successful operations within the Zaporizhzhia region. These included the clearing of the villages of Kosivtsevo and Prydorozhnye.
Points of attention
- Ongoing efforts by Ukrainian soldiers to combat Russian invasion and occupation in Zaporizhzhia region have resulted in the destruction of enemy DRG and the flying of the flag of Ukraine over Prydorognye village.
- The 33rd separate assault regiment is conducting search-strike and counter-sabotage operations, showcasing the determination and resilience of Ukrainian forces in defending their territory.
Ukrainian soldiers spoke about the situation in Zaporizhia
According to the latest data, the 33rd separate assault regiment of the Ground Forces is conducting search-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a designated direction.
As of the morning of February 11, the specified settlement is under full control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the counter-sabotage operation of Ukrainian soldiers is still ongoing.
Not long ago, Russian invaders announced the occupation of the village of Prydorognoye, Zaporizhzhia region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-