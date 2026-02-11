Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has started to cynically lie that the European Union and Ukraine have "declared war" on Hungary. His statement came after Politico published an article about the idea of "advance EU membership" for Ukraine and how they plan to resolve the Hungarian veto issue.

Orban had a dream about declaring war on Hungary

Putin's aide said that Politico is "the official publication of the Brussels elite" and also regarded the ideas described there as "the latest war plan."

This new plan is an open declaration of war on Hungary. They are ignoring the decision of the Hungarian people and are going to remove the Hungarian government by any means. They want the Tisza party to come to power because then there will be no more vetoes, no more resistance, and we will no longer be left outside their conflict. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this backdrop, the pro-Russian politician called on Hungarians to express their opinions at the polling stations in April 2026.

Orban began to imagine that his political force, Fidesz, was the only force standing between Hungary and the Brussels government, and the only guarantee of the country's sovereignty.

What is important to understand is that it recently became known that the European Union is discussing the unprecedented idea of "advance entry" for Ukraine.