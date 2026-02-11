Zelensky plans referendum and elections for May 15 — insiders

According to the Financial Times, on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky will publicly announce his intention to hold a referendum and presidential elections on May 15, 2026.

What is known about Zelensky's plans?

Journalists claim that they spoke with Ukrainian and European officials involved in the planning.

Ukraine has begun planning presidential elections along with a referendum on a possible peace agreement with Russia. Share

It also recently became known that according to the framework agreement being discussed by the teams of Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, any peace agreement will be put to a referendum in Ukraine.

Moreover, most likely, Ukrainian voters will simultaneously vote in the national elections.

According to insiders, Zelensky's entourage is discussing the possibility of holding elections and a referendum on May 15.

It is quite likely that the President of Ukraine will make an official statement on this issue on February 24 — this very day will mark 4 years since Ukrainians have been deterring a full-scale Russian invasion.

Anonymous sources point out that Volodymyr Zelensky is forced to make hasty decisions under pressure from Donald Trump's team.