Air defense neutralized 112 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 10-11, the Russian occupiers carried out attacks with 129 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • Despite the successful defense, there are still enemy UAVs in the airspace, urging everyone to follow safety rules and remain vigilant.
  • Ukrainian soldiers are calling for unity and determination to secure victory in the face of ongoing threats.

A new enemy attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 10.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs.

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.
undefinedThe attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

