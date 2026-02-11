Air defense neutralized 112 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 10-11, the Russian occupiers carried out attacks with 129 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — first details

A new enemy attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 10.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs. Share

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.

undefinedThe attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!