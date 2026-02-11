Air defense neutralized 112 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 10-11, the Russian occupiers carried out attacks with 129 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.
Points of attention
- Despite the successful defense, there are still enemy UAVs in the airspace, urging everyone to follow safety rules and remain vigilant.
- Ukrainian soldiers are calling for unity and determination to secure victory in the face of ongoing threats.
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — first details
A new enemy attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 10.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.
It is worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.
undefined
undefinedThe attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-