US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after the expiration of the STO-3 nuclear arms control treaty, stated that Russia had been ignoring the treaty's provisions for years.

This is stated in a statement by Rubio, released on February 6.

Rubio recalled that on February 5, the SNO-3 treaty expired, and after that, nuclear arms control advocates and many voices in the media tried to present the expiration of the treaty as a sign that the United States was starting a new nuclear arms race.

These concerns ignore the fact that Russia suspended implementation of the new STO treaty in 2023, after years of disregarding its terms. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

He added that after the treaty expired, the United States faced a choice: either to commit unilaterally or to recognize that a new era required a new approach—namely, to conclude an agreement that reflected the fact that the United States may soon face not one, but two nuclear rivals: Russia and China.