Russian occupiers killed 3 children and a man in the Kharkiv region
Ukraine
Russian occupiers killed 3 children and a man in the Kharkiv region

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region - what are the consequences?
In the Kharkiv region, 17 settlements were hit by Russian strikes on February 10. Four people, three of them children, became victims of enemy attacks. Six more victims are also known.

  • The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported damages to civilian infrastructure caused by the enemy attacks.
  • The ongoing conflict in the Kharkiv region highlights the devastating impact of Russian occupation and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians.

Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region — what are the consequences?

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

According to the latter, a 34-year-old man, two two-year-old boys, and a one-year-old girl died in the city of Bogodukhiv.

In addition, a 35-year-old pregnant woman and a 73-year-old woman were injured;

In the village of Odradne, Shevchenkivsk community, a 58-year-old and an 87-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Zolochiv, a 48-year-old man was injured; in the village of Oskil, a 37-year-old man was injured. Medics also provided assistance to a 48-year-old man who was injured as a result of shelling in the village of Kolodyazne, Dvorichansk community, on February 5.

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian army used various types of weapons to attack the Kharkiv region:

  • 1 S-300 missile;

  • 1 CAB;

  • 13 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

  • 2 Lancet type UAVs;

  • 4 Molniya type UAVs;

  • 3 fpv drones;

  • 11 UAVs (type to be determined).

Oleg Synegubov also added that the enemy again damaged, and in some places even destroyed, civilian infrastructure facilities.




