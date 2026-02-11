Allies to buy even more American weapons for Ukraine
PURL continues to expand

The number of participants in the PURL program, which purchases American weapons for Ukraine, will soon increase again. This means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to receive even more necessary weapons.

  • France and Italy, among Europe's economic leaders, initially declined to participate in PURL, but there are indications of a potential shift in their stance, showing possible future expansion of the program beyond the current allies.
  • With 25 allies, including NATO member states and partner countries like New Zealand and Australia, already part of PURL, there are ongoing efforts by President Zelensky's team to encourage more countries to join, further bolstering funding for Ukraine's defense.

PURL continues to expand

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to NATO, Alena Getmanchuk.

According to her, it still remains a serious problem that not all NATO members are participating in the financing of PURL.

Despite this, Ukrainian diplomats are doing everything possible to change the position of those who are skeptical on this issue.

"There were countries that, even before December, categorically said that PURL and them were incompatible. I won't name them, but later their position changed," Hetmanchuk told reporters.

It is a telling fact that two of Europe's economic leaders — France and Italy — did not want to become participants in this program.

Official Paris suggested that it might reconsider its position, but has not yet made any specific decisions.

As of today, 25 allies of Ukraine have joined PURL: 23 NATO member states and 2 partner countries — New Zealand and Australia.

Volodymyr Zelensky's team has a specific goal — at each ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council or meeting in the "Ramstein" format, "at least one or two new countries should join PURL."

It is quite likely that PURL funding will expand from outside the Alliance.

