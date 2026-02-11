The number of participants in the PURL program, which purchases American weapons for Ukraine, will soon increase again. This means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to receive even more necessary weapons.

PURL continues to expand

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to NATO, Alena Getmanchuk.

According to her, it still remains a serious problem that not all NATO members are participating in the financing of PURL.

Despite this, Ukrainian diplomats are doing everything possible to change the position of those who are skeptical on this issue.

"There were countries that, even before December, categorically said that PURL and them were incompatible. I won't name them, but later their position changed," Hetmanchuk told reporters. Share

It is a telling fact that two of Europe's economic leaders — France and Italy — did not want to become participants in this program.

Official Paris suggested that it might reconsider its position, but has not yet made any specific decisions.

As of today, 25 allies of Ukraine have joined PURL: 23 NATO member states and 2 partner countries — New Zealand and Australia.

Volodymyr Zelensky's team has a specific goal — at each ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council or meeting in the "Ramstein" format, "at least one or two new countries should join PURL."