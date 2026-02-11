Norway is actively preparing for a Russian invasion

The Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, has officially confirmed that his country takes the risk of a Russian invasion extremely seriously. That is why it is already preparing for the worst possible scenario.
Points of attention
- Strategic importance of controlling Norway's territory in the event of a war with NATO underscores the significance of Norway's proactive preparations.
- Norwegian Armed Forces are ready to counter both traditional enemy invasions and hybrid threats as part of their comprehensive defense strategy.
Norway is aware of the threat from Russia
According to the general's predictions, dictator Putin may launch a ground invasion to protect his nuclear arsenal, which is located on the Kola Peninsula near the Norwegian border.
Kristoffersen points out that these capabilities, including nuclear submarines and missiles, are Moscow's only resource that really poses a danger to the United States.
According to him, Putin's plans do not yet include a total takeover of his country.
However, it is important to understand that control over the lands of Norway could become strategically important for the Kremlin in the event of a war with NATO.
Christoffersen told the media that his soldiers are preparing to repel both traditional invasions by enemy forces and to repel hybrid attacks.
