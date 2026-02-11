Norway is actively preparing for a Russian invasion
Category
World
Publication date

Norway is actively preparing for a Russian invasion

Norway is aware of the threat from Russia
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

The Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, has officially confirmed that his country takes the risk of a Russian invasion extremely seriously. That is why it is already preparing for the worst possible scenario.

Points of attention

  • Strategic importance of controlling Norway's territory in the event of a war with NATO underscores the significance of Norway's proactive preparations.
  • Norwegian Armed Forces are ready to counter both traditional enemy invasions and hybrid threats as part of their comprehensive defense strategy.

Norway is aware of the threat from Russia

According to the general's predictions, dictator Putin may launch a ground invasion to protect his nuclear arsenal, which is located on the Kola Peninsula near the Norwegian border.

Kristoffersen points out that these capabilities, including nuclear submarines and missiles, are Moscow's only resource that really poses a danger to the United States.

"We do not rule out such a possibility, because Russia is still capable of resorting to it to protect its nuclear potential and second-strike capabilities. This is the scenario in the far north that we are preparing for," the general said.

According to him, Putin's plans do not yet include a total takeover of his country.

However, it is important to understand that control over the lands of Norway could become strategically important for the Kremlin in the event of a war with NATO.

Christoffersen told the media that his soldiers are preparing to repel both traditional invasions by enemy forces and to repel hybrid attacks.

"If you prepare for the worst-case scenario, it doesn't prevent you from simultaneously countering sabotage and hybrid threats," the general explained.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is preparing for a new war outside Ukraine
Putin has no intention of ending the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban announced an "open declaration of war on Hungary"
Orban had a dream about declaring war on Hungary
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian attack aircraft cleared two villages in Zaporizhia
Ukrainian soldiers spoke about the situation in Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?