Norway is actively preparing for a Russian invasion

The Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, has officially confirmed that his country takes the risk of a Russian invasion extremely seriously. That is why it is already preparing for the worst possible scenario.

Norway is aware of the threat from Russia

According to the general's predictions, dictator Putin may launch a ground invasion to protect his nuclear arsenal, which is located on the Kola Peninsula near the Norwegian border.

Kristoffersen points out that these capabilities, including nuclear submarines and missiles, are Moscow's only resource that really poses a danger to the United States.

"We do not rule out such a possibility, because Russia is still capable of resorting to it to protect its nuclear potential and second-strike capabilities. This is the scenario in the far north that we are preparing for," the general said.

According to him, Putin's plans do not yet include a total takeover of his country.

However, it is important to understand that control over the lands of Norway could become strategically important for the Kremlin in the event of a war with NATO.

Christoffersen told the media that his soldiers are preparing to repel both traditional invasions by enemy forces and to repel hybrid attacks.