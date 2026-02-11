Defense forces control Bondarne and Nikiforivka in Donetsk region

Recently, the Russian invaders spread another series of fakes about the capture of some settlements in the Donetsk region. The "East" group of troops has already refuted the enemy's lies about the "occupation" of Bondarne and Nikiforivka.

The situation in the Donetsk region — the latest details

The published reports about the alleged capture of Bondarne by the enemy are not true. Bondarne and Nikiforivka are under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the official statement says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers continue active operations in the area of the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the defenders were able to repel 35 enemy assault operations.

As of February 11, the Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk.

Search and assault operations and the elimination of enemy forces in urban areas continue.

In Myrnograd, our soldiers are holding designated defensive lines. The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city, trying to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower for the further assault on Myrnograd. To deter the enemy, the necessary forces and means are being deployed, and fire is being inflicted on the places of concentration and logistics of the occupiers. Share

Moreover, it is stated that 73 Russian drone control points were successfully hit.