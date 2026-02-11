Defense forces control Bondarne and Nikiforivka in Donetsk region

Recently, the Russian invaders spread another series of fakes about the capture of some settlements in the Donetsk region. The "East" group of troops has already refuted the enemy's lies about the "occupation" of Bondarne and Nikiforivka.
Points of attention
- Operations are ongoing in the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration, with effective repelling of enemy assaults.
- Russian drone control points have been successfully targeted by Ukrainian forces, demonstrating their tactical effectiveness.
The situation in the Donetsk region — the latest details
In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers continue active operations in the area of the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the defenders were able to repel 35 enemy assault operations.
As of February 11, the Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk.
Search and assault operations and the elimination of enemy forces in urban areas continue.
Moreover, it is stated that 73 Russian drone control points were successfully hit.
