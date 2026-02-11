The European Parliament approved a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine

On February 11, the European Parliament voted in favor of the European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros. The funds will be used to finance military and budgetary expenditures.

The vote in the European Parliament was successful

458 European deputies voted for a new important decision on aid to Ukraine.

In addition, it is known that 140 legislators voted against, and another 44 abstained from voting.

It is worth noting that the loan for Ukraine consists of two packages:

60 billion euros in military aid; €30 billion in budget support financed by EU borrowing.

If certain types of weapons needed by Ukraine are not immediately available in EU countries, a number of targeted exceptions will apply to their supply from other countries outside the bloc. Share

Official Brussels has already confirmed that financial assistance will be provided according to Ukraine's needs.

The next important stage is the European Council's vote on the package of legislative acts on the allocation of the loan. Only after that will the EP decision finally come into force.

According to preliminary data, the first payment for Ukraine will be allocated at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.