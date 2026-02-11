Zelenskyy instructed to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. There are systemic steps that must be taken.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlights the crucial need to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure facilities from Russian attacks.
- Systemic steps must be taken to protect energy facilities, as instructed by the President, in order to ensure security amidst constant Russian strikes.
Systemic steps to protect energy facilities must be taken — Zelenskyy
The President held a daily selector. They discussed protecting Ukrainian infrastructure from Russian attacks.
The severe consequences of one of the strikes on the Kharkiv region — on Bogodukhov.
The restoration of gas supply is underway in Donetsk region, also after Russian shelling. There were strikes on the infrastructure of Dnipro region, in the Sinelnyky district. Some consumers are now without electricity in Zaporizhia after the strike by the "Shaheeds".
Restoration work is ongoing. All this shows that security issues are key now, and everything else should be resolved only in conjunction with real security guarantees.
I instructed the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, and certain community leaders, to work out specific and discussed solutions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. The details cannot be made public at this time, but there are systemic steps that must be taken. I await a report on implementation.
I instructed the government to ensure the full implementation of the heat package program in the Poltava region. I am grateful to all repair teams, energy companies, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and municipal services for working virtually 24/7 on restoration in the regions of Central Ukraine, as well as in the Frankivsk region, Volyn region, Kyiv region, and the capital. All the results that are now in the restoration help both our defense and our diplomacy. Thank you!
