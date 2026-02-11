Zelenskyy instructed to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure facilities
Zelenskyy instructed to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. There are systemic steps that must be taken.

  • President Zelenskyy highlights the crucial need to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure facilities from Russian attacks.
  • Systemic steps must be taken to protect energy facilities, as instructed by the President, in order to ensure security amidst constant Russian strikes.

Systemic steps to protect energy facilities must be taken — Zelenskyy

The President held a daily selector. They discussed protecting Ukrainian infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Conducted a daily selector. Virtually all communities on the border with Russia and frontline regions report constant Russian strikes. In Kherson alone, and only in the past 24 hours, there were 470 strike drones, and although most of them were suppressed, there were still hits.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The severe consequences of one of the strikes on the Kharkiv region — on Bogodukhov.

There was a direct hit by a Russian drone on a residential building, and the children were killed: two boys, they were only two years old, and a girl, she was only one year old. The children's father was also killed. My condolences. The children's mother is in the hospital, she is receiving assistance.

The restoration of gas supply is underway in Donetsk region, also after Russian shelling. There were strikes on the infrastructure of Dnipro region, in the Sinelnyky district. Some consumers are now without electricity in Zaporizhia after the strike by the "Shaheeds".

Restoration work is ongoing. All this shows that security issues are key now, and everything else should be resolved only in conjunction with real security guarantees.

As long as Russia continues to kill people and destroy our infrastructure, society will not have enough trust even in active diplomacy. And this is important for all of Ukraine's partners to understand — both in America and Europe. I expect Ukrainian diplomats to effectively convey this position on security to their partners and to fully inform all of our partners about the real situation in the Ukrainian regions.

I instructed the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, and certain community leaders, to work out specific and discussed solutions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. The details cannot be made public at this time, but there are systemic steps that must be taken. I await a report on implementation.

I instructed the government to ensure the full implementation of the heat package program in the Poltava region. I am grateful to all repair teams, energy companies, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and municipal services for working virtually 24/7 on restoration in the regions of Central Ukraine, as well as in the Frankivsk region, Volyn region, Kyiv region, and the capital. All the results that are now in the restoration help both our defense and our diplomacy. Thank you!

What is known about Zelensky's plans?

