Ukrainian drones hit Russian refinery 1,750 km from the border
Ukraine breaks new record in deep strikes
Source:  Business Insider

An anonymous source in the Security Service of Ukraine told the media that Ukrainian long-range drones were able to successfully reach and strike a Russian oil refinery almost 1,100 miles (about 1,750 km) from the border.

Points of attention

  • The Russian government attempted to conceal information about the successful Ukrainian attack, highlighting the impact of these strategic strikes on Russia's military and economic stability.
  • Despite Russian claims of neutralizing hundreds of Ukrainian drones, the recent strike on the Ukhta Oil Refinery demonstrates Ukraine's proficiency in executing precise and effective operations.

According to an insider of journalists in the SBU, this time the target was the Ukhta Oil Refinery in the Komi Republic.

It is worth noting that it is part of the structure of the Russian company Lukoil.

Official reports indicate that this refinery processes about 4 million tons of oil per year.

A powerful strike by Ukrainian drones triggered a large-scale fire.

The fact of the attack was recently officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Not only the SBU, but also other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in this operation.

The SBU continues to carry out targeted strikes on enterprises of the Russian oil refining complex that ensure the functioning of the military machine of the aggressor country, an insider told journalists.

An anonymous source pointed out that the destruction of such enemy targets significantly reduces Russia's ability to supply fuel to its soldiers on the Ukrainian front, as well as cuts into the revenues that finance Putin's war machine.

Interestingly, on the morning of February 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that over the past 24 hours, their air defenses had allegedly neutralized 211 Ukrainian drones, but did not specify where exactly.

