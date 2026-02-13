Ukrainian drones hit Russian refinery 1,750 km from the border

An anonymous source in the Security Service of Ukraine told the media that Ukrainian long-range drones were able to successfully reach and strike a Russian oil refinery almost 1,100 miles (about 1,750 km) from the border.

Ukraine breaks new record in deep strikes

According to an insider of journalists in the SBU, this time the target was the Ukhta Oil Refinery in the Komi Republic.

It is worth noting that it is part of the structure of the Russian company Lukoil.

Official reports indicate that this refinery processes about 4 million tons of oil per year.

A powerful strike by Ukrainian drones triggered a large-scale fire.

The fact of the attack was recently officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Not only the SBU, but also other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in this operation.

The SBU continues to carry out targeted strikes on enterprises of the Russian oil refining complex that ensure the functioning of the military machine of the aggressor country, an insider told journalists.

An anonymous source pointed out that the destruction of such enemy targets significantly reduces Russia's ability to supply fuel to its soldiers on the Ukrainian front, as well as cuts into the revenues that finance Putin's war machine.