Ukrainian fighters eliminated about 6,000 North Korean soldiers

Data from South Korea's National Intelligence Service indicates that about 6,000 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- South Korean intelligence reports reveal that North Korea has about 11,000 soldiers stationed in the Russian Kursk region, majority being combat units.
- North Korea is actively developing a drone system for mass production, enhancing its military capabilities despite the heavy losses suffered in Ukraine.
Kim Jong-un's regime has lost thousands of its own soldiers
South Korean intelligence has information that about 11,000 North Korean soldiers are currently stationed in the Russian Kursk region.
What is important to understand is that the vast majority, about 10,000, are combat units, another thousand are engineering troops.
According to intelligence data, 1,100 military personnel who returned to the DPRK 2 months ago may be sent back to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.
Despite the colossal losses of personnel, the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un received practical results from participating in hostilities.
Moreover, it is reported that the DPRK dictator has launched a new drone department.
As of today, North Korea is actively working on forming a system capable of developing and mass-producing drones.
