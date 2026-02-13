Ukrainian fighters eliminated about 6,000 North Korean soldiers

Data from South Korea's National Intelligence Service indicates that about 6,000 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kim Jong-un's regime has lost thousands of its own soldiers

South Korean intelligence has information that about 11,000 North Korean soldiers are currently stationed in the Russian Kursk region.

What is important to understand is that the vast majority, about 10,000, are combat units, another thousand are engineering troops.

According to intelligence data, 1,100 military personnel who returned to the DPRK 2 months ago may be sent back to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Despite the colossal losses of personnel, the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un received practical results from participating in hostilities.

Despite 6,000 casualties, the North Korean army achieved results in the form of acquiring modern combat tactics on the battlefield, as well as modernizing its weapons systems thanks to technical assistance from Russia. Share

Moreover, it is reported that the DPRK dictator has launched a new drone department.