Ukraine completely destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on February 14, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked three areas of personnel concentration and one other important target of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with the Ukrainian army actively defending its territory and inflicting losses on the Russian forces.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the start of a new era in Russia's war against Ukraine, as combat clashes and engagements intensify at the front.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 15, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/15/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,253,270 (+1,250) people

  • tanks — 11,672 (+4) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,037 (+6) units.

  • artillery systems — 37,293 (+11) units.

  • MLRS — 1,648 (+3) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 134,858 (+552) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,485 (+97) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 52 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 170 guided bombs.

In addition, 4,316 kamikaze drones were engaged for destruction and 2,875 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 83 from multiple launch rocket systems.

