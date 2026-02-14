China decided to strengthen support for Russia in the war against Ukraine

According to Bloomberg insiders, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to significantly increase assistance to the aggressor country Russia in its war against Ukraine. Such trends were noticeable back in 2025, but this year the cooperation between the dictators may deepen even more.

What is known about China's new plans?

According to anonymous sources, Chinese President Xi Jinping has become increasingly assertive and confident in his support for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

De facto, this means that Europe and the US can no longer count on official Beijing to end the war, even through peace negotiations.

Insiders point out that Russia's war in Ukraine could not have lasted so long without China's constant support.

We also cannot ignore the fact that it is Chinese dual-use components and important minerals that Russia uses in the production of its strike drones.

A statement on this matter was recently made by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker during a panel discussion on Friday at the Munich Security Conference.