China promises Ukraine aid amid Russian attacks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that China has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance amid the intensification of Russian terror.
Points of attention
- The discussions between Ukrainian and Chinese officials also touched on the impact of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy system and the losses incurred by Chinese companies.
- The negotiations concluded with an agreement to continue contacts and mutual visits, emphasizing the commitment to ongoing cooperation between the two nations.
What did Ukraine and China agree on?
According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, he held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Munich.
It was during these negotiations that official Beijing announced its decision to help Ukraine.
The focus of Szybiga and Wang Yi was on ways to develop mutually beneficial trade and bilateral ties based on mutual respect for territorial integrity.
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that official Kyiv is interested in contacts with Beijing at the highest level.
In addition, it is indicated that this round of negotiations ended with an agreement to continue contacts and mutual visits.
More on the topic
