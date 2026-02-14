China promises Ukraine aid amid Russian attacks
Andriy Sybiga
Читати українською

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that China has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance amid the intensification of Russian terror.

Points of attention

  • The discussions between Ukrainian and Chinese officials also touched on the impact of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy system and the losses incurred by Chinese companies.
  • The negotiations concluded with an agreement to continue contacts and mutual visits, emphasizing the commitment to ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, he held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Munich.

It was during these negotiations that official Beijing announced its decision to help Ukraine.

I am grateful for Beijing's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance.

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/UkraineMFA

The focus of Szybiga and Wang Yi was on ways to develop mutually beneficial trade and bilateral ties based on mutual respect for territorial integrity.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that official Kyiv is interested in contacts with Beijing at the highest level.

The Ukrainian side informed Wang Yi about the situation on the front, Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, and the losses caused to Chinese companies as a result of Russian strikes.

In addition, it is indicated that this round of negotiations ended with an agreement to continue contacts and mutual visits.

