Russian invaders killed one person in Odessa and injured two more in Kyiv region

During the night of February 13-14, Russian occupiers carried out attacks on various regions of Ukraine. As a result of enemy strikes, a woman was killed in Odessa, and two civilians were injured in the Kyiv region.

Russia attacked Ukraine again — what are the consequences?

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a residential building in Odessa was damaged as a result of a Russian drone strike.

"Unfortunately, an elderly woman died during the attack. The glazing of nearby outbuildings and private buildings was damaged," the official statement said. Share

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

In addition, it is noted that a psychologist from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked at the scene, providing necessary support to people who found themselves in the epicenter of the disaster and lost a loved one.

According to the latest data, two people were injured in a Russian attack in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, the man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his upper limbs, face, and neck, and the woman suffered a closed fracture of her forearm bones.

Kalashnik officially confirmed that both victims were hospitalized in a local hospital and are receiving all necessary medical care.