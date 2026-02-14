Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 1,070 Russian soldiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Despite facing heavy attacks, Ukrainian Defense Forces have been actively defending against Russian aggression and retaliating effectively.
- The conflict between Ukraine and Russia remains ongoing, with both sides experiencing casualties and engaging in strategic military maneuvers.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 14, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/14/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,252,020 (+1,070) people;
tanks — 11,668 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,031 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 37,282 (+28) units;
MLRS — 1,645 (+3) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 134,306 (+914) units;
ships — 29 (+1) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,388 (+120) units;
special equipment — 4,071 (+1) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used two missiles, carried out 61 air strikes, and dropped 183 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 5,873 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,133 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 89 from multiple launch rocket systems.
