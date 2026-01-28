China is sending tools to help Russia build a hypersonic missile with a nuclear warhead that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is using to threaten the West.

China supplies Russia with equipment for the Oreshnik missile

In early January, Russian forces fired an Oreshnik missile at Lviv, which is just 64 kilometers from the border with Poland.

Data is provided that the hypersonic ballistic missile, which has only been used in combat by Russia twice, can release six warheads during flight, which hit different targets.

The publication states that specialized manufacturing machines and tools are being used to create warheads that can be mounted on missiles capable of hitting Europe in less than 20 minutes. Share

These assets are part of $10.3 billion worth of technology and modern equipment that, according to the publication, China has sent to Russia to help create military equipment and expand weapons production.

The increase in production is partly due to the use of one particular CNC machine tool, a Chinese-made carousel lathe that turns and cuts metal.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this machine is used at the state-owned plant in Votkinsk, a leading missile manufacturer in Russia, which is subject to sanctions by the UK, US, EU and Japan.

It is at this plant that the production of Oreshnik missiles takes place, as well as Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missiles.

China could also send Russia billions of dollars worth of other components needed to manufacture precision weapons and aircraft, which the aggressor country either cannot produce on its own or produces in insufficient quantities.

All of these components are included in the list of 50 common high-priority goods, the export of which to Moscow has been agreed to by 39 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. Share

US trade data aggregator Import Genius reported that Beijing has supplied Moscow with at least $4.9 billion worth of microchips and memory boards, which Russia needs to produce precision weapons and Su-30 fighter jets.

Other key items China supplies to Russia include various types of bearings worth $130 million, which are also needed to build aircraft and other vehicles.

In addition, the publication added that China has likely sent Russia installed piezoelectric crystals worth at least $97 million. They are used in radars and electronic warfare systems, as well as telescopic sights for weapons worth $42 million.