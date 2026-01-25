Over the past year, the aggressor country Russia increased physical gold supplies to China ninefold — to 25.3 tons, or 800%.

China is actively buying gold from Russia

This is reported by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti, citing data from Chinese customs.

Analysts point out that in monetary terms, growth increased 14.6 times — to 3.29 billion.

What is important to understand is that in terms of money and tons, the values were record highs for the entire period of trade between these two countries.

Thus, last month, Russian exports to China reached $1.35 billion or 10 tons, which is also a historical maximum.

Despite this, in 2025, Russia ranked seventh among exporters of this metal in terms of gold supplies to China.