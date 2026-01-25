Russia increased gold supplies to China by 800%
Russia increased gold supplies to China by 800%

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Over the past year, the aggressor country Russia increased physical gold supplies to China ninefold — to 25.3 tons, or 800%.

Points of attention

  • The surge in gold supplies highlights the evolving dynamics of trade between Russia and China, with implications for global economic relationships.
  • Analysts emphasize the historical significance of recent gold supply levels, pointing to the unprecedented volumes traded between the two countries.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti, citing data from Chinese customs.

Analysts point out that in monetary terms, growth increased 14.6 times — to 3.29 billion.

What is important to understand is that in terms of money and tons, the values were record highs for the entire period of trade between these two countries.

Thus, last month, Russian exports to China reached $1.35 billion or 10 tons, which is also a historical maximum.

Despite this, in 2025, Russia ranked seventh among exporters of this metal in terms of gold supplies to China.

Switzerland is in first place, having sold $25.73 billion worth of gold to China, followed by Canada ($11.06 billion), South Africa ($9.42 billion), Australia ($8.77 billion) and Kyrgyzstan ($4.95 billion). In 2024, the Russian Federation ranked 11th among suppliers.

