Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 — photo

Russia has used a wide range of missiles to attack Ukraine, partly due to ammunition shortages.

Russia began to strike Ukraine with 2026-generation missiles

This week, and in particular last night, Russia used several types of missile weapons, including new and experimental models, to attack Ukraine.

This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

According to him, the enemy used a wide range of weapons, which indicates not only tactical calculations, but also the state of Russian missile reserves.

As Vlasyuk noted, during the attacks the following were recorded:

Zircons are large anti-ship cruise missiles that Russia positions as hypersonic. Their use against ground targets remains atypical.

X-101 — standard-type air-launched cruise missiles. This time, missiles manufactured in 2026 were used, which may indicate the involvement of the latest batches.

The Kh-32 is a modernized cruise missile based on the Kh-22. According to the commissioner, this is the first recorded case of their use in Kyiv.

RM-48U are ballistic missiles launched from S-400 complexes. They are based on target training missiles, which may indicate a shortage of specialized strike ammunition.

Each case of using a certain type of rocket is not just a random choice, but has its own explanations. Partly - not from a good life. This is good. In the photo of the X-101 in 2026, tomorrow we will know the main components.

On the night of January 24, the Russian Federation again launched a massive drone and missile strike on Ukraine. The enemy launched 370 attack drones and 21 missiles of various types. Kyiv and the region, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions were under enemy attack.