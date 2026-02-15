The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 14-15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked an oil terminal in the south of the aggressor country, as well as the Pantsir-S1 SAM system on the Crimean Peninsula.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the area of the village of Volna (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation) was successfully hit.

Immediately after the attack by Ukrainian soldiers, a large-scale fire broke out at the facility.

Moreover, it is indicated that near the village of Kacha (TOT AR Crimea), the Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1" came under a powerful strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, over the past day, the invaders' facilities were hit in other directions. In particular, in the Vilne area (TOT of the Donetsk region), a repair unit from one of the artillery brigades of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was hit. And in the Lyubimivka area (TOT of the Zaporizhia region), a hit was recorded in the area of concentration of the invaders' manpower. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks are currently being clarified and will be announced later.