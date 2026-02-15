The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 14-15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked an oil terminal in the south of the aggressor country, as well as the Pantsir-S1 SAM system on the Crimean Peninsula.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces aim to exhaust the enemy's combat capabilities and halt the armed aggression against Ukraine.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the area of the village of Volna (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation) was successfully hit.
Immediately after the attack by Ukrainian soldiers, a large-scale fire broke out at the facility.
Moreover, it is indicated that near the village of Kacha (TOT AR Crimea), the Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1" came under a powerful strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks are currently being clarified and will be announced later.
