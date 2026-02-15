Ukraine hits oil terminal in southern Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine hits oil terminal in southern Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 14-15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked an oil terminal in the south of the aggressor country, as well as the Pantsir-S1 SAM system on the Crimean Peninsula.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces aim to exhaust the enemy's combat capabilities and halt the armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • Stay tuned for more updates on Ukraine's efforts in defending its territory. Glory to Ukraine!

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the area of the village of Volna (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation) was successfully hit.

Immediately after the attack by Ukrainian soldiers, a large-scale fire broke out at the facility.

Moreover, it is indicated that near the village of Kacha (TOT AR Crimea), the Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1" came under a powerful strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, over the past day, the invaders' facilities were hit in other directions. In particular, in the Vilne area (TOT of the Donetsk region), a repair unit from one of the artillery brigades of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was hit. And in the Lyubimivka area (TOT of the Zaporizhia region), a hit was recorded in the area of concentration of the invaders' manpower.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue their systematic work to exhaust the enemy's combat capabilities and destroy its military infrastructure until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China decided to strengthen support for Russia in the war against Ukraine
What is known about China's new plans?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian strikes brought Kyiv to the brink of disaster — Klitschko
Klitschko revealed the truth about the situation in Kyiv
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kallas explained how Putin wants to deceive everyone during peace talks
Kallas spoke about Russia's vulnerability

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?