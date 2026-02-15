Armored vehicle researcher Andriy Tarasenko drew attention to the fact that new footage from the Russian Uralvagonzavod indicates that the Russian Federation has begun modernizing the T-72A, quite possibly due to the exhaustion of stocks of the newer T-72B.

Russia has problems with tanks again

The expert draws attention to the fact that in the released footage from the tank factory, you can see a T-72A tank with the "Relict" dynamic protection installed on the turret.

What is important to understand is that the track shelves are made with protection modules instead of standard additional tanks.

But if UVZ can still hold out for 26 and 27 years on the "ancient" T-72A, then Omsk will exhaust its stocks of Soviet T-80B (BV) already in 26. Is it possible for the Russian Federation to organize mass production of new tanks now? — Andriy Tarasenko wonders.

According to the latest data from Frontelligence Insight, as of last fall, the Kremlin intended to repair and upgrade to the T-72B3M level more than 800 T-72 tanks over the next decade.

This number coincided with the remains of T-72 tanks in warehouses and armored tank factories.