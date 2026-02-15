The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost all of the new Russian T-72B tanks
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost all of the new Russian T-72B tanks

Russia has problems with tanks again
Source:  online.ua

Armored vehicle researcher Andriy Tarasenko drew attention to the fact that new footage from the Russian Uralvagonzavod indicates that the Russian Federation has begun modernizing the T-72A, quite possibly due to the exhaustion of stocks of the newer T-72B.

  • Implications of Ukraine's reported destruction of Russian T-72B tanks on the ongoing conflict.
  • Analysis of Russia's tank modernization plans and the impact on regional military dynamics.

Russia has problems with tanks again

The expert draws attention to the fact that in the released footage from the tank factory, you can see a T-72A tank with the "Relict" dynamic protection installed on the turret.

What is important to understand is that the track shelves are made with protection modules instead of standard additional tanks.

But if UVZ can still hold out for 26 and 27 years on the “ancient” T-72A, then Omsk will exhaust its stocks of Soviet T-80B (BV) already in 26. Is it possible for the Russian Federation to organize mass production of new tanks now? — Andriy Tarasenko wonders.

According to the latest data from Frontelligence Insight, as of last fall, the Kremlin intended to repair and upgrade to the T-72B3M level more than 800 T-72 tanks over the next decade.

This number coincided with the remains of T-72 tanks in warehouses and armored tank factories.

Russia plans to overhaul and upgrade 828 vehicles to the T-72B3M configuration by 2036, with a peak activity estimated at 2028. It is expected that 498 T-72B3M units will be repaired or upgraded between 2027 and 2029.

