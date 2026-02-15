We need Ukraine in the European Union — the President of Latvia
We need Ukraine in the European Union — the President of Latvia

Source:  Reuters

According to the Reuters news agency, most members of the European Union want to see Ukraine as a full-fledged part of the bloc, but they cannot yet clearly outline the terms of its accession.

  • Progress towards EU membership for Ukraine is contingent on the country's alignment with European standards and regulations, reflecting a merit-based approach.
  • The President of Latvia emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's future integration into the European Union, signaling widespread support among EU leaders.

The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, shared her opinion.

According to her, EU member states are not yet ready to name a specific date for Ukraine's entry into the bloc.

Callas also publicly warned that there was still a lot of work ahead.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027 was stipulated in the 20-point peace plan that the US, Ukraine, and the EU have been working on in recent months.

Despite this, many EU members are inclined to believe that this date is completely unrealistic.

They consider accession to the bloc to be a rather lengthy process, in which progress is based on the candidate country's merits in adapting to European Union standards.

Yes, we understand that we need Ukraine in the European Union, and yes, when I talk to many heads of state, I get the impression that there is no readiness to accept the date

Edgars Rinkėvics

Edgars Rinkėvics

President of Latvia

