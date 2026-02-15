We need Ukraine in the European Union — the President of Latvia

According to the Reuters news agency, most members of the European Union want to see Ukraine as a full-fledged part of the bloc, but they cannot yet clearly outline the terms of its accession.

Ukraine will become a member of the EU

The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, shared her opinion.

According to her, EU member states are not yet ready to name a specific date for Ukraine's entry into the bloc.

Callas also publicly warned that there was still a lot of work ahead.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027 was stipulated in the 20-point peace plan that the US, Ukraine, and the EU have been working on in recent months.

Despite this, many EU members are inclined to believe that this date is completely unrealistic.

They consider accession to the bloc to be a rather lengthy process, in which progress is based on the candidate country's merits in adapting to European Union standards.