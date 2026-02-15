According to the latest data from Politico, many EU countries publicly support negotiations to create their own nuclear deterrent system in addition to American nuclear weapons.

Europe is increasingly moving away from the US

According to anonymous sources, EU members still perceive NATO as the cornerstone of nuclear deterrence.

However, Europe is increasingly inclined to believe that it should play a key role in these processes.

Insiders point out that this has sparked a new momentum in the debate, which has been echoed both in public speeches and in private conversations.

The main reason for such a sharp change in rhetoric is that Europe doubts the US's desire to repel potential Russian attacks.

On February 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to reassure the Europeans, but he failed to do so.

Estonia does not rule out participating in negotiations on a unified nuclear deterrent in Europe at an early stage, Deputy Defense Minister Tuuli Duneton said in an interview. Share

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja is inclined to believe that nuclear deterrence can give Europe truly new opportunities.