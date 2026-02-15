According to the latest data from Politico, many EU countries publicly support negotiations to create their own nuclear deterrent system in addition to American nuclear weapons.
Points of attention
- Estonia and Latvia are open to participating in negotiations for a unified nuclear deterrent in Europe, signaling a potential shift in defense strategies.
- The renewed focus on nuclear rearmament highlights the evolving dynamics of transatlantic relations and Europe's quest for greater strategic autonomy.
Europe is increasingly moving away from the US
According to anonymous sources, EU members still perceive NATO as the cornerstone of nuclear deterrence.
However, Europe is increasingly inclined to believe that it should play a key role in these processes.
Insiders point out that this has sparked a new momentum in the debate, which has been echoed both in public speeches and in private conversations.
The main reason for such a sharp change in rhetoric is that Europe doubts the US's desire to repel potential Russian attacks.
On February 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to reassure the Europeans, but he failed to do so.
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja is inclined to believe that nuclear deterrence can give Europe truly new opportunities.
