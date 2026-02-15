Most Czechs call on authorities to continue supporting Ukraine
Most Czechs call on authorities to continue supporting Ukraine

Most Czechs are still on the side of Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

The results of a survey by Kantar CZ indicate that about 62% of Czech citizens support the continuation of the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Recent findings reveal that the Czech Republic exceeded expectations in providing shells for Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing support for the country.
  • The survey highlights a significant level of public support for aiding Ukraine, with only a minority expressing opposition to the initiative.

Most Czechs are still on the side of Ukraine

According to the latest data, 62% of those surveyed support the continuation of the Czech initiative, while 36% are against it.

In addition, it is noted that 3% of respondents were unable to answer the question.

Kantar CZ analyst Pavel Ranokha draws attention to the fact that among voters of opposition parties, almost 100% supported the continuation of the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine.

Among supporters of the ruling parties, two-thirds of "Automobilists" voters would approve of such a decision. The same answer was given by half of ANO supporters and one-fifth of SDP.

As mentioned earlier, before taking office, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis publicly threatened to cancel the "shell initiative" that helps supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

After the "Coalition of the Resolute" meeting in Paris, Babis began to argue that the initiative on ammunition for Ukraine could continue if it was financed by other allies of Kyiv.

