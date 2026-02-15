The results of a survey by Kantar CZ indicate that about 62% of Czech citizens support the continuation of the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Most Czechs are still on the side of Ukraine

According to the latest data, 62% of those surveyed support the continuation of the Czech initiative, while 36% are against it.

In addition, it is noted that 3% of respondents were unable to answer the question.

Kantar CZ analyst Pavel Ranokha draws attention to the fact that among voters of opposition parties, almost 100% supported the continuation of the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine.

Among supporters of the ruling parties, two-thirds of "Automobilists" voters would approve of such a decision. The same answer was given by half of ANO supporters and one-fifth of SDP.

As mentioned earlier, before taking office, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis publicly threatened to cancel the "shell initiative" that helps supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition.