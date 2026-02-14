Ukraine launched a new counteroffensive — insiders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine launched a new counteroffensive — insiders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine got a chance to turn the tide of the war
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to anonymous sources in The Telegraph, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive on the front line after the Russian army lost the ability to use Starlink terminals on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces have demonstrated successful actions, such as blocking Starlink terminals for enemy forces and destroying a significant number of drones near Sudzha in the Kursk region.
  • While the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not publicly announced the new counteroffensive, insider sources suggest extensive military operations are underway.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine got a chance to turn the tide of the war

Recently, American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian soldiers have launched local counterattacks to restore communication between frontline positions near the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

However, as The Telegraph claims, the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are more extensive than previously thought.

That is why the editorial board of the publication is inclined to believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a new counteroffensive, although they have not publicly announced it.

Recent geolocation footage indicates that counteroffensives are taking place near Ternuvaty, Dobropillya, and Zaliznychne, not far from the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

According to journalists, almost 90% of Russian units lost contact after the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Elon Musk organized the blocking of Starlink terminals for enemy forces.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed 6,000 drones near Sudzha in the Kursk region, one of Moscow's biggest losses to date.

What is important to understand is that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet announced anything about the start of a new counteroffensive.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 1,070 Russian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 1,070 Russian soldiers
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China promises Ukraine aid amid Russian attacks
Andriy Sybiga
What did Ukraine and China agree on?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US believes that one phone call could end Russia's war against Ukraine
China plays one of the key roles in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?