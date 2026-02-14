According to anonymous sources in The Telegraph, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive on the front line after the Russian army lost the ability to use Starlink terminals on the battlefield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine got a chance to turn the tide of the war

Recently, American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian soldiers have launched local counterattacks to restore communication between frontline positions near the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

However, as The Telegraph claims, the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are more extensive than previously thought.

That is why the editorial board of the publication is inclined to believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a new counteroffensive, although they have not publicly announced it.

Recent geolocation footage indicates that counteroffensives are taking place near Ternuvaty, Dobropillya, and Zaliznychne, not far from the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

According to journalists, almost 90% of Russian units lost contact after the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Elon Musk organized the blocking of Starlink terminals for enemy forces.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed 6,000 drones near Sudzha in the Kursk region, one of Moscow's biggest losses to date. Share

What is important to understand is that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet announced anything about the start of a new counteroffensive.