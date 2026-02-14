According to the conviction of the American Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, in order to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, just one call to dictator Vladimir Putin from the head of China, Xi Jinping, is enough.

China plays one of the key roles in the Russian-Ukrainian war

China could call Vladimir Putin and end this war tomorrow, as well as stop selling dual-use technologies, the American ambassador believes.

In addition, Whitaker pointed out that the Xi regime could stop purchasing Russian oil and gas.

"You know, this war is entirely possible thanks to China," said a member of Donald Trump's team.

What is important to understand is that starting in 2022, Moscow and Beijing have established even closer partnerships.

Thus, the aggressor country Russia relies on China for the supply of critically important parts and components for drones and other military equipment.

Despite this, the Xi regime continues to publicly deny its role in supporting Putin’s war machine.