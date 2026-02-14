According to the conviction of the American Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, in order to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, just one call to dictator Vladimir Putin from the head of China, Xi Jinping, is enough.
Points of attention
- The dynamics of the Moscow-Beijing partnership and China's public denial of its support for Putin highlight the complexities of the geopolitical situation surrounding the war.
- Recent announcements of humanitarian energy aid from China to Ukraine amidst Russian aggression shed light on the evolving dynamics of the conflict and external involvements.
China plays one of the key roles in the Russian-Ukrainian war
In addition, Whitaker pointed out that the Xi regime could stop purchasing Russian oil and gas.
What is important to understand is that starting in 2022, Moscow and Beijing have established even closer partnerships.
Thus, the aggressor country Russia relies on China for the supply of critically important parts and components for drones and other military equipment.
Despite this, the Xi regime continues to publicly deny its role in supporting Putin’s war machine.
By the way, on February 13, official Beijing announced that it would provide Ukraine with a package of humanitarian energy aid amid the intensification of Russian terror during the winter period.
