Air defense neutralized 91 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 13-14, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 112 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Russia-Ukraine air battle — latest details

A new enemy attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 13.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, TOT Gvardiyske AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Share

18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 2 locations.

The attack by enemy UAVs continues, the Defense Forces continue to repel the air strike.