Air defense neutralized 91 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 13-14, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 112 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.
A new enemy attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 13.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, TOT Gvardiyske AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 2 locations.
The attack by enemy UAVs continues, the Defense Forces continue to repel the air strike.
