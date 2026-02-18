Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States have once again reached a deadlock, despite previous progress on some issues, according to anonymous sources. This happened because of members of the delegation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin is again hampering the peace process

This information was shared by a journalist from the American portal Axios, Barak Ravid, on the social network X.

Two informed sources told me that talks in the political group in Geneva today "reached an impasse," he wrote. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the current situation was caused by the positions presented by the new chief negotiator from Russia, Vladimir Medinsky.

The latter is known for his scandalous and absurd statements.

The fact that Putin chose Medinsky to head his delegation this time indicates that the Russian dictator is once again trying to disrupt peace talks.

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has already made a statement on this matter.

He unexpectedly announced "huge progress" in the peace settlement process after trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva: