Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States have once again reached a deadlock, despite previous progress on some issues, according to anonymous sources. This happened because of members of the delegation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin’s indifference towards peace negotiations and their choice of disruptive negotiators like Medinsky underscore Putin’s disregard for the resolution of the conflict.
- The international community is closely watching the developments in the Ukraine-Russia-US conflict as efforts continue to bridge the divide and end the violence in the region.
Putin is again hampering the peace process
This information was shared by a journalist from the American portal Axios, Barak Ravid, on the social network X.
In addition, it is emphasized that the current situation was caused by the positions presented by the new chief negotiator from Russia, Vladimir Medinsky.
The latter is known for his scandalous and absurd statements.
The fact that Putin chose Medinsky to head his delegation this time indicates that the Russian dictator is once again trying to disrupt peace talks.
US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has already made a statement on this matter.
He unexpectedly announced "huge progress" in the peace settlement process after trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva:
