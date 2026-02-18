Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Lukashenko: "There will be special consequences"
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Lukashenko: "There will be special consequences"

Volodymyr Zelenskyi


On February 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had imposed a package of sanctions against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Moreover, the head of state publicly warned Putin’s ally that official Kyiv would significantly intensify its counteraction to all forms of his assistance in the murders of Ukrainians. Zelensky is determined to involve allies in this process in order to achieve a “global effect.”

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy's move to sanction Lukashenko's regime underscores the gravity of the situation and the need to address the collaboration between Belarus and Russia in perpetuating the conflict.
  • The sanctions imposed by Zelenskyy reflect a determination to hold accountable those who enable aggression in the region and to seek support from international partners in addressing the ongoing crisis.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that a few months ago, Russia deployed a system of repeaters to control attack drones in Belarus.

What is important to understand is that this expanded the enemy's range of capabilities to launch attacks on the northern regions of Ukraine — from Kyiv region to Volyn.

Some of the strikes, in particular on energy facilities and railways in our regions, the Russians would not have been able to inflict without such assistance from Belarus. More than 3 thousand Belarusian enterprises are put at the service of the Russian war and supply machinery, equipment and components that are classified as critically important. In particular, these are components for the production of missiles that terrorize our cities and villages.

We cannot ignore the fact that the active construction of infrastructure for the deployment of medium-range missiles — “Oreshnika” — on the territory of Belarus continues.

According to Zelensky, in this case we are talking about a serious threat not only for Ukraine, but also for all of Europe.

Alexander Lukashenko not only provided the territory of Belarus for the "nutcracker". Last year, the country's enterprises supplied Russia with critical components, components and mechanical base for this weapon. This continues in 2026.

Zelensky stressed that the Belarusian dictator not only traded the sovereignty of his own country for the continuation of his personal power, but also helps the Kremlin circumvent world sanctions for this aggression.

He is actively justifying the Russian war, and now he is also increasing his own participation in the expansion and prolongation of the war. There will be special consequences for this.




