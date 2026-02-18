Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Lukashenko: "There will be special consequences"

On February 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had imposed a package of sanctions against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Moreover, the head of state publicly warned Putin’s ally that official Kyiv would significantly intensify its counteraction to all forms of his assistance in the murders of Ukrainians. Zelensky is determined to involve allies in this process in order to achieve a “global effect.”
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy's move to sanction Lukashenko's regime underscores the gravity of the situation and the need to address the collaboration between Belarus and Russia in perpetuating the conflict.
- The sanctions imposed by Zelenskyy reflect a determination to hold accountable those who enable aggression in the region and to seek support from international partners in addressing the ongoing crisis.
Zelensky slaps sanctions on Lukashenko's regime
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that a few months ago, Russia deployed a system of repeaters to control attack drones in Belarus.
What is important to understand is that this expanded the enemy's range of capabilities to launch attacks on the northern regions of Ukraine — from Kyiv region to Volyn.
We cannot ignore the fact that the active construction of infrastructure for the deployment of medium-range missiles — “Oreshnika” — on the territory of Belarus continues.
According to Zelensky, in this case we are talking about a serious threat not only for Ukraine, but also for all of Europe.
Zelensky stressed that the Belarusian dictator not only traded the sovereignty of his own country for the continuation of his personal power, but also helps the Kremlin circumvent world sanctions for this aggression.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-