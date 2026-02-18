Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Lukashenko: "There will be special consequences"

On February 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had imposed a package of sanctions against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Moreover, the head of state publicly warned Putin’s ally that official Kyiv would significantly intensify its counteraction to all forms of his assistance in the murders of Ukrainians. Zelensky is determined to involve allies in this process in order to achieve a “global effect.”

Zelensky slaps sanctions on Lukashenko's regime

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that a few months ago, Russia deployed a system of repeaters to control attack drones in Belarus.

What is important to understand is that this expanded the enemy's range of capabilities to launch attacks on the northern regions of Ukraine — from Kyiv region to Volyn.

Some of the strikes, in particular on energy facilities and railways in our regions, the Russians would not have been able to inflict without such assistance from Belarus. More than 3 thousand Belarusian enterprises are put at the service of the Russian war and supply machinery, equipment and components that are classified as critically important. In particular, these are components for the production of missiles that terrorize our cities and villages. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

We cannot ignore the fact that the active construction of infrastructure for the deployment of medium-range missiles — “Oreshnika” — on the territory of Belarus continues.

According to Zelensky, in this case we are talking about a serious threat not only for Ukraine, but also for all of Europe.

Alexander Lukashenko not only provided the territory of Belarus for the "nutcracker". Last year, the country's enterprises supplied Russia with critical components, components and mechanical base for this weapon. This continues in 2026.

Zelensky stressed that the Belarusian dictator not only traded the sovereignty of his own country for the continuation of his personal power, but also helps the Kremlin circumvent world sanctions for this aggression.