Ukraine strikes massive strike on Cheboksary defense plant

During the night of February 17-18, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian drones. It is currently known that the Ukrainian attack hit the defense plant "VNDIR-Progress", which works for the Russian Armed Forces.

“Bavovna” in Russia on February 17-18 — what is known

The head of the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, Oleg Nikolayev, officially confirmed that the region came under massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

The main target is the city of Cheboksary, where the VNDIR-Progress defense plant is located.

This morning, an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded in the Novoyuzhny district of Cheboksary and in the Cheboksary district (Yaushi) in Chuvashia. Share

According to local authorities, there were no injuries or damage to capital structures.

Nikolayev later announced another attack on Cheboksary and urged the townspeople not to panic.

Russians complained on their social networks about another hit on the defense enterprise "VNDIR-Progress".

It is important to understand that the mentioned defense plant is part of the ABS Electro production association. It is actively engaged in the production of Comet antennas, which protect Russian Armed Forces drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment.

