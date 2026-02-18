Ukraine strikes massive strike on Cheboksary defense plant
Ukraine strikes massive strike on Cheboksary defense plant

Source:  online.ua

During the night of February 17-18, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian drones. It is currently known that the Ukrainian attack hit the defense plant "VNDIR-Progress", which works for the Russian Armed Forces.

  • Despite the attacks, there were no reported injuries or significant damage to structures in the region, as confirmed by local authorities.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to pose a threat to stability in the region, with both sides engaging in strategic military actions.

The head of the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, Oleg Nikolayev, officially confirmed that the region came under massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

The main target is the city of Cheboksary, where the VNDIR-Progress defense plant is located.

This morning, an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded in the Novoyuzhny district of Cheboksary and in the Cheboksary district (Yaushi) in Chuvashia.

According to local authorities, there were no injuries or damage to capital structures.

Nikolayev later announced another attack on Cheboksary and urged the townspeople not to panic.

Russians complained on their social networks about another hit on the defense enterprise "VNDIR-Progress".

It is important to understand that the mentioned defense plant is part of the ABS Electro production association. It is actively engaged in the production of Comet antennas, which protect Russian Armed Forces drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense forces were allegedly able to neutralize 43 Ukrainian drones:

  • 21 drones were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region,

  • 6 — above Belgorodskaya,

  • 5 — over Kursk,

  • 2 each — over the Rostov Oblast and the Chuvash Republic.

  • 6 UAVs allegedly destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea,

  • 1 — over the Black Sea.

