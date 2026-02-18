Air defense neutralized 100 targets during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 100 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces eliminated most of the Russian targets
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 17-18, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of air defense and vigilance in safeguarding Ukrainian airspace and ensuring the safety of civilians.
  • The Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and vigilance to achieve victory against the ongoing threats posed by the Russian forces.

Air defense forces eliminated most of the Russian targets

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on February 17.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 100 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine launched a new counteroffensive — insiders
The Armed Forces of Ukraine got a chance to turn the tide of the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky ordered to organize a meeting with Putin in Geneva
Zelensky seeks meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's team has once again driven peace talks to a standstill
Putin is again hampering the peace process

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?