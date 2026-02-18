Air defense neutralized 100 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 17-18, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Air defense forces eliminated most of the Russian targets

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on February 17.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 100 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.