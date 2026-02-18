Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team laments that the new round of peace talks with Ukraine and the United States has turned out to be too tense. Despite this, a second meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and American delegations will still take place on February 18.
Points of attention
- The initial results of the talks are only satisfactory to Trump's team, signaling potential roadblocks in reaching a resolution.
- Efforts to resolve the conflict have encountered setbacks, with a second meeting scheduled amid growing tensions.
Russian delegation dissatisfied with the development of peace talks
A new meeting of the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump took place on February 17 in Geneva.
However, for the Russian delegation, this meeting was reportedly not very pleasant.
Yes, members of Putin's team have already complained to journalists that the first round of negotiations was "very tense."
What exactly angered Putin's team is not yet revealed.
According to media reports, the first meeting, which took place on February 17, lasted for as long as 6 hours.
The second one should start on February 18 in the morning.
Journalist for the American portal Axios, Barak Ravid, reported that it was precisely because of the position of Putin's team that the negotiations again reached a dead end.
