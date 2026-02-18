Russia complains about very tense negotiations with Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Russia complains about very tense negotiations with Ukraine

Russian delegation dissatisfied with the development of peace talks
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team laments that the new round of peace talks with Ukraine and the United States has turned out to be too tense. Despite this, a second meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and American delegations will still take place on February 18.

Points of attention

  • The initial results of the talks are only satisfactory to Trump's team, signaling potential roadblocks in reaching a resolution.
  • Efforts to resolve the conflict have encountered setbacks, with a second meeting scheduled amid growing tensions.

Russian delegation dissatisfied with the development of peace talks

A new meeting of the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump took place on February 17 in Geneva.

The talks in Geneva are an attempt by the US administration led by President Donald Trump to end the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, which has already claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and led to significant destruction on Ukrainian territory.

However, for the Russian delegation, this meeting was reportedly not very pleasant.

Yes, members of Putin's team have already complained to journalists that the first round of negotiations was "very tense."

The latest negotiations "took place in a very tense atmosphere," said the agency's interlocutor, close to the Russian delegation.

What exactly angered Putin's team is not yet revealed.

According to media reports, the first meeting, which took place on February 17, lasted for as long as 6 hours.

The second one should start on February 18 in the morning.

Journalist for the American portal Axios, Barak Ravid, reported that it was precisely because of the position of Putin's team that the negotiations again reached a dead end.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could launch an invasion of Europe as early as 2026
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky ordered to organize a meeting with Putin in Geneva
Zelensky seeks meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's team has once again driven peace talks to a standstill
Putin is again hampering the peace process

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?