Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team laments that the new round of peace talks with Ukraine and the United States has turned out to be too tense. Despite this, a second meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and American delegations will still take place on February 18.

Russian delegation dissatisfied with the development of peace talks

A new meeting of the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump took place on February 17 in Geneva.

The talks in Geneva are an attempt by the US administration led by President Donald Trump to end the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, which has already claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and led to significant destruction on Ukrainian territory. Share

However, for the Russian delegation, this meeting was reportedly not very pleasant.

Yes, members of Putin's team have already complained to journalists that the first round of negotiations was "very tense."

The latest negotiations "took place in a very tense atmosphere," said the agency's interlocutor, close to the Russian delegation. Share

What exactly angered Putin's team is not yet revealed.

According to media reports, the first meeting, which took place on February 17, lasted for as long as 6 hours.

The second one should start on February 18 in the morning.