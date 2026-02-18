The teams of Hungarian and Slovak leaders Viktor Orban and Robert Fico were still able to put pressure on official Brussels. First of all, it is about Hungary being able to import Russian oil via the Croatian Adria oil pipeline until the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline is completed.

The EU made exceptions for Hungary and Slovakia

The decision was officially announced in Brussels on February 18 by European Commission spokeswomen Anna Kaisa Itkonnen and Siobhan McGarry.

As it became known, Viktor Orban's team told the EC that it plans to import Russian oil through the Adria oil pipeline as an exception to European sanctions.

Currently, the EU authorities are supporting a dialogue with Ukraine regarding the timing of repairs to the Druzhba oil pipeline.

As of today, Bratislava and Budapest have 3 months of "blue fuel" reserves at their disposal and are "not in a state of energy crisis."

Siobhan McGarry drew attention to the fact that the regulations for imposing sanctions against Russian "black gold" provide for exceptions.

They will apply if "the supply of crude oil by pipeline from Russia to a landlocked Member State is interrupted for reasons beyond the control of that Member State."