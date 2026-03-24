NATO is preparing to repel a Russian attack in the Black Sea

Thousands of NATO soldiers and dozens of ships are training to repel a potential Russian attack in the Black Sea as part of the Alliance's new large-scale exercises.

NATO conducts exercise "Sea Shield"

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the largest naval exercises in 2026, taking place in the Black Sea.

They were joined by more than 2,500 soldiers from 12 member countries of the bloc, including the United States, Italy, France, and Germany.

The Sea Shield exercises unfold within a simple scenario — the Alliance is preparing to repel a Russian attack in the Black Sea.

During the first week, the Romanian naval forces must resist, they must repel the attack, and during the second week of the exercises, allied forces will also arrive here. Share

NATO soldiers are actively training to destroy mines, improve their shooting skills at sea, and airborne operations.

As journalists managed to find out, helicopters will actually arrive on board the frigates to deliver additional troops.

The Alliance is well aware that the Black Sea is a very dangerous area, where new dangers appear every week, for example, sea mines.