Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian Bastion missile launcher
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian Bastion missile launcher

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense Forces Report New Successes
Читати українською

On March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new successful deep strikes by the defenders against the forces of the Russian invaders at the front and beyond. This time, the Defense Forces struck the Bastion missile launcher, control points, and enemy concentration areas.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are resolute in continuing to strike important military targets until armed aggression against Ukraine ceases.
  • Stay updated for more developments and support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

Defense Forces Report New Successes

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several important military facilities of the Russian aggressor.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers were able to "hunt down" another launcher from the Bastion coastal missile complex located in Aktach, Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Moreover, the areas of enemy concentration (Velyka Novosilka, TOT Donetsk region), (Khoroshe, TOT Luhansk region), and (Novozlatopil, TOT Zaporizhia region) came under the blows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An enemy repair unit (Novozlatopil, TOT of Zaporizhia region) and a UAV control point (Velyka Novosilka, TOT of Donetsk region) were also successfully attacked.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the scale of the damage caused and the enemy's losses are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important military targets of the enemy both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the territory of the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!

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