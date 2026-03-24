On March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new successful deep strikes by the defenders against the forces of the Russian invaders at the front and beyond. This time, the Defense Forces struck the Bastion missile launcher, control points, and enemy concentration areas.

Defense Forces Report New Successes

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several important military facilities of the Russian aggressor.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers were able to "hunt down" another launcher from the Bastion coastal missile complex located in Aktach, Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Moreover, the areas of enemy concentration (Velyka Novosilka, TOT Donetsk region), (Khoroshe, TOT Luhansk region), and (Novozlatopil, TOT Zaporizhia region) came under the blows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An enemy repair unit (Novozlatopil, TOT of Zaporizhia region) and a UAV control point (Velyka Novosilka, TOT of Donetsk region) were also successfully attacked.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the scale of the damage caused and the enemy's losses are being clarified.