Hungarian opposition leader Magyar vows to eliminate Orban's team

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisa" Peter Magyar promised that if he wins the parliamentary elections on April 12, he will dismiss all of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's top aides, including the president and heads of the judiciary.
Points of attention
- Magyar's vision includes removing heads of various government bodies to restore the rule of law and democratic principles in Hungary.
- Winning the election will give Magyar the power to dismantle the Orban regime and bring about significant political changes without facing legal obstacles.
Magyar promises a total reboot of power
The opposition leader is calling on Hungarians to provide him with two-thirds of the votes in the next parliament.
According to Magyar, this will give him the opportunity to finally rewrite the constitution and complete "regime change" after 16 years of Orban's rule.
He does not hide that he considers the current head of government and his henchmen to be a "mafia" that needs to be immediately eliminated.
Magyar publicly promised voters that the heads of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, the State Audit Service, and the Antimonopoly Office, as well as the Prosecutor General, would be removed from office if he won the election.
The oppositionist once again drew attention to the fact that Viktor Orban and members of his team have not fulfilled their constitutional duties.
According to him, it is a two-thirds parliamentary majority that will allow him to finally destroy the Orban regime and avoid legal red tape.
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