Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is publicly outraged that the European Union is abandoning Russian oil. He believes that the bloc simply cannot survive without Russian energy resources in the current situation.

Orban quarrels with EU members again

The Hungarian leader began to scare official Brussels by saying that the world was now on the verge of a global oil shortage.

He says he doesn't understand the position of the European allies in this crisis situation.

So the behavior and strategy of the Europeans in this matter is simply crazy. We definitely need Russian oil. We will not be able to survive in this situation, which is becoming increasingly serious under these conditions, without involving Russian fuel resources. Europe will not be able to survive without it. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Against this background, Putin's henchman decided to once again accuse the EU of no longer wanting to see him in power in Hungary.

He said that the European Union cherishes hope for a change of government during the parliamentary elections on April 12.

He believes that the new pro-European government that can win will be pro-Ukrainian.