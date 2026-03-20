Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is publicly outraged that the European Union is abandoning Russian oil. He believes that the bloc simply cannot survive without Russian energy resources in the current situation.
Points of attention
- Orban accuses the EU of meddling in Hungarian elections and trying to influence the government's alignment towards Ukraine, claiming they finance the opposition to support a pro-Ukrainian regime.
- The tensions between Viktor Orban and EU members highlight the complexities of geopolitical interests and energy dynamics in Europe, signaling a potential rift in relations.
Orban quarrels with EU members again
The Hungarian leader began to scare official Brussels by saying that the world was now on the verge of a global oil shortage.
He says he doesn't understand the position of the European allies in this crisis situation.
Against this background, Putin's henchman decided to once again accuse the EU of no longer wanting to see him in power in Hungary.
He said that the European Union cherishes hope for a change of government during the parliamentary elections on April 12.
He believes that the new pro-European government that can win will be pro-Ukrainian.
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