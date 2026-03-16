Orban cynically accused Ukraine of wanting to continue the war against Russia
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Politics
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Orban cynically accused Ukraine of wanting to continue the war against Russia

Orban Victor
Orban
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused European countries of preventing the end of the war by providing aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban claims that Ukrainians want the war to continue, posing a threat to Europe.
  • He accuses Europe of prolonging the conflict by supporting Ukraine.
  • Orban suggests that without European aid, negotiations and peace could have been achieved earlier.

Orban lashed out with accusations against Ukraine and Europe

He made this statement on his Facebook page.

According to Orban, it is the Ukrainians who "want to continue the war." He stated that this is one of the main obstacles to peace.

They (Ukrainians — ed.) have the right to do this. Although they are putting all of Europe in danger by doing so, this is still their country, their fight for freedom.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Orban also added that an even bigger problem is that "Europeans support Ukrainians in this."

If the Europeans had not stood behind the Ukrainians, they would not have been able to continue the war. There would have been negotiations, a truce, and peace long ago. In fact, Europe is fanning the flames of war even against the Americans. If they had come to their senses, peace would have come.

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