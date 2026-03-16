Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused European countries of preventing the end of the war by providing aid to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban claims that Ukrainians want the war to continue, posing a threat to Europe.
- He accuses Europe of prolonging the conflict by supporting Ukraine.
- Orban suggests that without European aid, negotiations and peace could have been achieved earlier.
Orban lashed out with accusations against Ukraine and Europe
He made this statement on his Facebook page.
Orban also added that an even bigger problem is that "Europeans support Ukrainians in this."
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