According to Politico, official Brussels will provide Ukraine with funds to finance its troops, even if Hungary and Slovakia continue to block the promised loan of 90 billion euros.

Orban and Fico's veto is not a sentence for Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, the Baltic and Northern European countries have developed a special plan according to which Kyiv will receive enough funds to last the next 6 months in the war against Russia.

Insiders claim that the total is about 30 billion euros, out of the 90 billion blocked by Orbán and Fico.

Given that these will be bilateral loans, approval from all EU members will simply not be needed.

Moreover, Ukraine can count on strong financial support from the Netherlands.

Official Amsterdam has already approved the allocation of 3.5 billion euros per year to Kyiv in the form of bilateral support until 2029.

In general, the EU authorities are determined to fight the pro-Russian accusations of Fico and Orban in order to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis made a statement on this matter: