Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to maintain a blockade of European funding for Ukraine until Volodymyr Zelensky's team resumes the supply of Russian oil to Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Orban publicly addressed Ukraine with a new ultimatum

The pro-Russian politician continues to cynically lie that Ukraine has no technical obstacles to resuming supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Orban believes that Zelensky's team is simply fooling Hungary and the EU, as it has made a "political decision" to cut off Hungary from Russian oil.

Putin's henchman does not hide from the media that his veto on the allocation of 90 billion euros by the EU for Ukraine is a response to the termination of the work of "Druzhba"

However, the Hungarian leader still ignores the fact that it was Russia that damaged this gas pipeline, not Ukraine.

We will never support any financial assistance that Brussels may provide to Ukraine until the Ukrainians let go of the oil. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that Putin's henchman did not give any guarantees that the veto would be lifted if the pipeline resumed operations.