Epstein case: Trump accused of raping 13-year-old girl

The US Department of Justice has officially released FBI documents related to allegations of US President Donald Trump's sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 1984, which he committed together with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump is once again at the epicenter of a scandal

Journalists point out that this is about the publication of a part of the files that was not in the first version of the files in the case of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.

It contains summaries and notes from three separate FBI interviews with a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Epstein and Donald Trump himself.

Thus, it is indicated that a woman from South Carolina contacted law enforcement after Epstein's arrest in 2019.

She says the billionaire financier attacked her on Hilton Head Island in her home state when she was just 13 years old. The year was 1984.

In total, the FBI conducted additional interviews on four different dates in 2019: July 24, August 7, August 20, and October 16.

What is important to understand is that the millions of documents in the "Epstein files" initially included only a summary of the July 24 interview — it did not contain any allegations against Trump.

The Justice Department is once again warning that Epstein's files contain false and unverified claims.