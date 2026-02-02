Crown Princess Mette-Marit's connection with Epstein outraged Norway's Prime Minister

New documents that were recently released indicate Jeffrey Epstein's connection to Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre immediately reacted to this high-profile scandal.

Mette-Marit found herself at the epicenter of a high-profile scandal

What is important to understand is that Mette-Marit is the wife of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, the heir to the Norwegian throne.

Her name can be found hundreds of times in the latest files in the case of financier Epstein, who is accused of sex crimes in the United States.

The released documents say that Mette-Marit spent four days at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Miami, in January 2013.

When this information finally began to surface, the princess released a statement.

The royal began to claim he regretted his "negligence."

In addition, she expressed her sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was one of the first to react to the high-profile scandal.

According to the latter, he agrees that it was negligence on the part of the princess.