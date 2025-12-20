Epstein case: Part of secret materials published

The US Department of Justice has begun releasing documents in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of trafficking minors and sexual exploitation. The latter committed suicide in prison in 2019. These materials were previously classified, but the American public actively demanded that the authorities reveal the truth.

Who had ties to Epstein?

What is important to understand is that phone records, grand jury testimony, and interrogation transcripts have become publicly available.

Netizens noted that a significant portion of the documents had been redacted, and at least some of them were already publicly available.

The published photos show former US President Bill Clinton.

In one photo, he is swimming with two people: one's face is covered by a black square, and the other is believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice who is serving a 20-year sentence for human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Other shots feature musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. It is currently unknown where, when, and under what circumstances these photos were taken.

It also became known that Epstein came to the Trump residence in 1994 with a 14-year-old girl, in a relationship with whom he resorted to sexual violence, and three years later raped her.

The girl is conditionally designated in the documents as Jane Doe (anonymous person).