Epstein case: Britain shaken by new scandal
Category
Politics
Publication date

Epstein case: Britain shaken by new scandal

Epstein case: Britain shaken by new scandal
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

British leader Keir Starmer has publicly admitted he regrets his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the country's ambassador to the United States. As it turned out, the latter had repeatedly lied to the prime minister's team about his relationship with convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Points of attention

  • Starmer apologized for appointing Mendelsohn as Britain's ambassador to the United States.
  • He claims he was unaware of the latter's contacts with Epstein.

Starmer does not hide his indignation at Mendelsohn's lies

I regret appointing him. If I had known then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near the government.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

Against this backdrop, the British leader confirmed that he had already called on King Charles III to expel Mendelssohn from the Privy Council.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the body of advisors to the British monarch.

Mendelsohn decided to resign from the British House of Lords after a series of scandalous emails linking him to sex offender Epstein became known.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice also show that Epstein transferred $75,000 to bank accounts believed to be the beneficiary of Mendelsohn, who was a Labour MP at the time.

Moreover, 17 years ago, Epstein sent Mr Mendelsohn, now his husband, £10,000 to fund an osteopathy course and other expenses.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Everyone is shocked. Russian Epstein voiced Trump's proposal regarding Ukraine
A Russian may become Trump's special envoy for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Epstein case: Part of secret materials published
Who had ties to Epstein?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's connection with Epstein outraged Norway's Prime Minister
Mette-Marit found herself at the epicenter of a high-profile scandal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?