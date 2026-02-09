British leader Keir Starmer has publicly admitted he regrets his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the country's ambassador to the United States. As it turned out, the latter had repeatedly lied to the prime minister's team about his relationship with convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer does not hide his indignation at Mendelsohn's lies

I regret appointing him. If I had known then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near the government. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

Against this backdrop, the British leader confirmed that he had already called on King Charles III to expel Mendelssohn from the Privy Council.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the body of advisors to the British monarch.

Mendelsohn decided to resign from the British House of Lords after a series of scandalous emails linking him to sex offender Epstein became known.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice also show that Epstein transferred $75,000 to bank accounts believed to be the beneficiary of Mendelsohn, who was a Labour MP at the time. Share

Moreover, 17 years ago, Epstein sent Mr Mendelsohn, now his husband, £10,000 to fund an osteopathy course and other expenses.