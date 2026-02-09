British leader Keir Starmer has publicly admitted he regrets his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the country's ambassador to the United States. As it turned out, the latter had repeatedly lied to the prime minister's team about his relationship with convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Points of attention
- Starmer apologized for appointing Mendelsohn as Britain's ambassador to the United States.
- He claims he was unaware of the latter's contacts with Epstein.
Starmer does not hide his indignation at Mendelsohn's lies
Against this backdrop, the British leader confirmed that he had already called on King Charles III to expel Mendelssohn from the Privy Council.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about the body of advisors to the British monarch.
Mendelsohn decided to resign from the British House of Lords after a series of scandalous emails linking him to sex offender Epstein became known.
Moreover, 17 years ago, Epstein sent Mr Mendelsohn, now his husband, £10,000 to fund an osteopathy course and other expenses.
