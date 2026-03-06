Putin decided to interfere in the Hungarian elections for Orban's sake — investigation

A large-scale investigation by the VSquare project revealed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything possible to ensure that his ally Viktor Orban remains in power. For example, the Kremlin leader ordered his group of political technologists and Russian military intelligence to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

Putin fears losing another ally

According to VSquare , the Russian dictator ordered Sergey Kiriyenko to "deal with" Hungary.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, who is the developer of the entire infrastructure of Russia's political influence — both domestic and foreign.

Vadim Titov, head of the Kremlin's Main Department for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation, is also involved in this operation.

In fact, Putin ordered Russian experts in social media manipulation to be stationed at the Russian embassy in Budapest.

To provide cover, they received official and diplomatic passports, which provided them with a certain degree of immunity. Share

As investigators managed to find out, the Russian team consists of three people in total and works at the embassy in Budapest.

It is actively implementing the plan of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.