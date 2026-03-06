Putin decided to interfere in the Hungarian elections for Orban's sake — investigation
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin decided to interfere in the Hungarian elections for Orban's sake — investigation

Putin fears losing another ally
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A large-scale investigation by the VSquare project revealed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything possible to ensure that his ally Viktor Orban remains in power. For example, the Kremlin leader ordered his group of political technologists and Russian military intelligence to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

Points of attention

  • Russian social media manipulation experts stationed in Russian embassy in Budapest to influence election outcome.
  • Investigation reveals ties between Putin's associates and organizers of Orban's Fidesz party election campaign.

Putin fears losing another ally

According to VSquare , the Russian dictator ordered Sergey Kiriyenko to "deal with" Hungary.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, who is the developer of the entire infrastructure of Russia's political influence — both domestic and foreign.

Vadim Titov, head of the Kremlin's Main Department for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation, is also involved in this operation.

In fact, Putin ordered Russian experts in social media manipulation to be stationed at the Russian embassy in Budapest.

To provide cover, they received official and diplomatic passports, which provided them with a certain degree of immunity.

As investigators managed to find out, the Russian team consists of three people in total and works at the embassy in Budapest.

It is actively implementing the plan of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Kirienko himself maintains ties with some of the organizers of the election campaign of Orban's Fidesz party.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary took 7 Ukrainians hostage and stole money from Oschadbank
Andriy Sybiga
Ukraine demands Hungary release its citizens
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump allows India to buy Russian oil again
treasury.gov
The US has again eased pressure on Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Epstein case: Trump accused of raping 13-year-old girl
Trump is once again at the epicenter of a scandal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?