Hungary took 7 Ukrainians hostage and stole money from Oschadbank
Andriy Sybiga
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens, employees of Oschadbank, hostage and stole money and valuables. This crime occurred in Budapest.

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga sent an official note to Budapest urging the release of the hostages, while the whereabouts of the Oschadbank employees remain unknown.
  • Oschadbank insists on the return of its employees and property to Ukraine, sparking international attention and concern over the unfolding situation.

Ukraine demands Hungary release its citizens

Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens hostage in Budapest today. The reasons, as well as their health status and possible contact with them, are still unknown.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the diplomatic department noted that these seven Ukrainians are employees of the state-owned Oschadbank.

What is important to understand is that they were traveling in two collection vehicles between Austria and Ukraine and were transporting funds and valuables as part of regular transportation between state banks.

"In fact, it is about Hungary taking hostages and stealing money. If this is the "force" that Mr. Orban spoke about today, then this is the force of a criminal gang. This is state terrorism and racketeering," Szibiga emphasized.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy has already sent an official note to Budapest demanding the immediate release of the hostages.

According to GPS signal data, the illegally detained Oschadbank cars are currently in the center of Budapest, near one of the law enforcement agencies in Hungary.

The whereabouts of the hostages are currently unknown.

The cargo was registered in accordance with international transportation rules and current European customs procedures. The amount of valuables in the stolen cars amounted to 40 million USD, 35 million EUR, 9 kg of gold. "Oschadbank" demands the immediate release of its employees and property and their return to Ukraine, the bank's official statement says.

