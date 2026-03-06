Hungary took 7 Ukrainians hostage and stole money from Oschadbank

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens, employees of Oschadbank, hostage and stole money and valuables. This crime occurred in Budapest.

Ukraine demands Hungary release its citizens

Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens hostage in Budapest today. The reasons, as well as their health status and possible contact with them, are still unknown. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the diplomatic department noted that these seven Ukrainians are employees of the state-owned Oschadbank.

What is important to understand is that they were traveling in two collection vehicles between Austria and Ukraine and were transporting funds and valuables as part of regular transportation between state banks.

"In fact, it is about Hungary taking hostages and stealing money. If this is the "force" that Mr. Orban spoke about today, then this is the force of a criminal gang. This is state terrorism and racketeering," Szibiga emphasized. Share

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy has already sent an official note to Budapest demanding the immediate release of the hostages.

According to GPS signal data, the illegally detained Oschadbank cars are currently in the center of Budapest, near one of the law enforcement agencies in Hungary.

The whereabouts of the hostages are currently unknown.