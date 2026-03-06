Hungary took 7 Ukrainians hostage and stole money from Oschadbank

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens, employees of Oschadbank, hostage and stole money and valuables. This crime occurred in Budapest.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga sent an official note to Budapest urging the release of the hostages, while the whereabouts of the Oschadbank employees remain unknown.
- Oschadbank insists on the return of its employees and property to Ukraine, sparking international attention and concern over the unfolding situation.
Ukraine demands Hungary release its citizens
The head of the diplomatic department noted that these seven Ukrainians are employees of the state-owned Oschadbank.
What is important to understand is that they were traveling in two collection vehicles between Austria and Ukraine and were transporting funds and valuables as part of regular transportation between state banks.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy has already sent an official note to Budapest demanding the immediate release of the hostages.
According to GPS signal data, the illegally detained Oschadbank cars are currently in the center of Budapest, near one of the law enforcement agencies in Hungary.
The whereabouts of the hostages are currently unknown.
