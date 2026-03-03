Zelensky predicts Orban's defeat in the elections
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky predicts Orban's defeat in the elections

Zelensky believes in restoring friendship with Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  Corriere della Sera

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is doomed to defeat in next month's Hungarian elections. If that happens, Kyiv will have a chance to reset relations with Budapest.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky draws attention to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, including the bombing of the Druzhba pipeline and attacks on Ukrainian technicians.
  • The President stresses the need for understanding and negotiation with Putin to repair infrastructure such as the Druzhba pipeline and maintain peace.

Zelensky believes in restoring friendship with Hungary

The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that Hungary is a country that matters, but does not have military weight.

Zelensky does not hide that he does not support dialogue with Viktor Orban only because the latter does not want it.

Despite this, he manages to maintain contact with Slovakia's leader, Robert Fico.

I believe that Orban will be defeated in the elections, and then we will be able to restore normal relations with Hungary, also because the Hungarian people are not pro-Russian.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader recalled the inadmissibility of purchasing energy resources from Russia.

Zelensky once again reminded that dictator Putin is immediately directing new financial revenues to purchase weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The head of state noted that it was Russia that bombed the Druzhba several times, and then attacked the Ukrainian technicians who were repairing it.

"Why the hell didn't Orban blame the Russians for the bombing? I explained it to Fico: the pipeline is destroyed; to repair it, a truce is needed, and this needs to be clearly explained to Putin," Zelensky stressed.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is an attack on Hungary." Szijjártó lashed out at Zelensky with new accusations
Szijjártó accuses Zelensky of Putin's crimes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 460 km² in the last 2 months
The counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers is gaining momentum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We may face difficulties in obtaining missiles and weapons — Zelensky
Zelenskyy assessed the situation in the Middle East

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?