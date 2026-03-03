Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is doomed to defeat in next month's Hungarian elections. If that happens, Kyiv will have a chance to reset relations with Budapest.

Zelensky believes in restoring friendship with Hungary

The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that Hungary is a country that matters, but does not have military weight.

Zelensky does not hide that he does not support dialogue with Viktor Orban only because the latter does not want it.

Despite this, he manages to maintain contact with Slovakia's leader, Robert Fico.

I believe that Orban will be defeated in the elections, and then we will be able to restore normal relations with Hungary, also because the Hungarian people are not pro-Russian. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader recalled the inadmissibility of purchasing energy resources from Russia.

Zelensky once again reminded that dictator Putin is immediately directing new financial revenues to purchase weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The head of state noted that it was Russia that bombed the Druzhba several times, and then attacked the Ukrainian technicians who were repairing it.