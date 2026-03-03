Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically lies that the lack of oil transportation via the Druzhba pipeline is an attack on Hungary by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he ignores the fact that it was the aggressor country, Russia, that damaged the pipeline.

Szijjártó accuses Zelensky of Putin's crimes

Amidst recent events in the Middle East, the Hungarian Foreign Minister has begun to worry about threats to maritime trade.

Péter Szijjártó claims that his country will have a very difficult time without the Russian Druzhba gas pipeline.

Viktor Orban's ally continues to invent that oil is not flowing into his country for political reasons.

And this political reason is that President Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, is not allowing the resumption of oil transportation through the Druzhba pipeline because of a decision made by the Brussels-Berlin-Kyiv axis, which was agreed upon with the Tisza party. This is an attack on Hungary that President Zelensky is committing. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

The head of Hungarian diplomacy also lied that the opposition political force "Tysa" was an accomplice of the Ukrainian leader in this attempt.