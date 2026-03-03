Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically lies that the lack of oil transportation via the Druzhba pipeline is an attack on Hungary by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he ignores the fact that it was the aggressor country, Russia, that damaged the pipeline.
Points of attention
- This situation highlights the complex geopolitical tensions and misinformation campaigns in the region, with Hungary's leadership using inflammatory rhetoric to shift blame and create a narrative of victimhood.
- As tensions escalate, it is crucial to critically assess the validity of Szijjártó's accusations and consider the broader implications for Hungary's diplomatic relations and energy security amidst the ongoing geopolitical challenges.
Szijjártó accuses Zelensky of Putin's crimes
Amidst recent events in the Middle East, the Hungarian Foreign Minister has begun to worry about threats to maritime trade.
Péter Szijjártó claims that his country will have a very difficult time without the Russian Druzhba gas pipeline.
Viktor Orban's ally continues to invent that oil is not flowing into his country for political reasons.
The head of Hungarian diplomacy also lied that the opposition political force "Tysa" was an accomplice of the Ukrainian leader in this attempt.
Peter Szijjarto invents that the "Berlin-Brussels-Kyiv axis" intends to achieve a gasoline price of 1,000 forints (2.60 euros) in Hungary on the eve of the elections.
